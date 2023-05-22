Hilda Baci 'blows' N1.1million on lunch with friends

Hilda Baci is a popular chef and entrepreneur

Cook-a-thon record breaker, Hilda Effiong-Bassey, popularly called Hilda Baci has spent over N1.1m on a lunch date with her friends.

Baci’s friend, in a video clip shared by Instablog9ja, was heard saying after church service on Sunday, they all visited a restaurant for lunch.



She explained that after placing their orders, the bill was N1.1m, adding that Baci pulled out the said amount from her pocket.



“Happy Sunday guys, so today, we went to church to thank God for a successful Cook-a-thon. After service, we decided to stop by for brunch, you guys, we ordered the world, and when our bills came in, it was N1.1m, we were like what did we order? But no worries because we were with the world record breaker, so she paid the bill,” Baci’s friend said.



In the video clip, Baci was seen in the company of her friends at the restaurant. The receipt was also displayed in the video clip.

At the onset of the marathon, cooking streamed on Instagram and YouTube, her goal was to beat the Indian record holder, who cooked for 87 hours and 45 minutes in 2019, by achieving a non-stop cooking target of 96 hours.



However, with sheer determination and a boisterous crowd including celebrities cheering her up as she engaged in the cooking, Baci, after clinching the 96-hour target, went on to set a new global record of non-stop cooking for 100 hours.



Notable government officials including the President, Major-General Muhammadu Buhari (retd); Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, President-elect, Bola Tinubu, presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi respectively, and the governors of Lagos and Akwa-Ibom states, Sanwo-Olu and Udom Emmanuel, among others have congratulated the chef on the new feat.