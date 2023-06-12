Hilda Baci breaks silence on Chef Dammy's cooking challenge

Hilda Baci's 'cooking world record' is being challenged by Damilola Adeparuci

Hilda Baci has sent a message to Dami following news of the latter on a mission to break her 100-hour world cooking record.

In a post cited on social media, Baci celebrated Dami for taking on the challenge.



According to her passion knows no limit and the fact that she has agreed to embark on a cooking challenge tells it all.



Hilda also asked her to learn from the experience as she wished her well.



The celebrated Nigerian chef said:



"The beauty of dreams is that they are unique to each individual."

Hilda said that Dammy taking on the cooking challenge fully demonstrates that passion knows no limit.



Below are some reactions from social media users;



@ebelee_ said: "You’re cute and all sweetie but we don’t like what we hate."



@yabadooooo said: "You’re a better human being than me walai. Killing them with kindness no wonder you support Peter Obi."



Uzoplease said:

"Very sweet of you. As for me, I hope she fails this endeavor."



@chiemerie47 said: "God bless you for showing your support. I hope those hypocritic fans and celebs of your gets to see this."



@officialsommy41 said: "That’s so sweet of you my fav. But Dami go still fail woefully."



@TofunmiAkodu1 said: "All the Hilda warriors being pressed for nothing, see your life."



@olxfur_ said: "You’re a better human being than me my dear."

@Realistikaal said: "A Queen A Leader A Woman and All more wins as you continue to inspire and give strength to women."



@FasuanAyodeji said: "That's some words of encouragement right there. Weldon eHilda." @TheLyricalDoct1 said:



See the post below:



