Hilda Baci dragged for cooking, eating dog meat

Hilda Baci Cook9.png Hilda Baci is a popular chef and entrepreneur

Tue, 6 Jun 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Celebrity animal rights advocate Jackie Idimogu, who serves as the president of the organization,'My Dog and I', has chastised chef Hilda Baci for consuming dog meat.

One can recall that Hilda Baci recently traveled to her native Akwa Ibom with influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa

The two were seen in a popular video eating dog meat at a table.

While trying to convince Enioluwa to try it, Hilda admitted that she eats dog meat, but he refused.

This development has since sparked criticisms online including the popular animal activist who has 'charged' Hilda with animal cruelty after watching the said video.

She criticized Hilda for consuming dog meat despite the fact that members of her team and their dogs had come to support the chef during her cookathon.

