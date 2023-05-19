Hilda Baci explains how she lost 30kg to enable her stand and cook for 100 hours

Popular Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci

Popular Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, has revealed the demanding physical and mental training she undertook to be ready to cook for 100 hours and break the Guinness Book of Records.

The Akwa Ibom-born chef, who is currently on course to breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time by an individual, is said to have lost 30kg in the space of two years to achieve her desired body.



The internet has come upon an old video of Hilda showcasing her amazing weight loss progress.



This follows her courageous attempt to break the record now held by Indian chef Lata Tondon, who continuously prepared food for 87 hours and 45 minutes in 2019.



Hilda reported that she used to weigh 110kg but has successfully decreased her weight to 81kg during the 4-day cooking marathon. Hilda has shown an outstanding level of strength and resiliency.



She added that she had to exercise caution to maintain her present weight because of her poor eating habits.

“Some of you that just followed me don’t know this used to be me at a point, I was weighing 110 kg and this is me today at 81 kg. It took me two years to get here; losing weight and getting my desired body wasn’t easy. It took a lot of steps, and now that I have lost weight I have to maintain it so I don’t go back to where I was coming from,” she said.



