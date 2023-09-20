Hilda Baci marks birthday in style

Hilda Baci is a popular chef and entrepreneur

In a gorgeous black gown that had observers in amazement, Hilda Baci, the holder of the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time by an individual, has celebrated her birthday in style.

Hilda decorated her Instagram feed with stunning pictures of herself wearing a sophisticated black gown neatly defining her curves.



She accessorized with a ring and a simple pair of dangling earrings.



Her frontal weave was neatly laid in a chic 'all-back' style.



Hilda's birthday post highlighting her stunning looks has since attracted comments from netizens.



While some admired her appearance others flooded the comment section with well-wishes.

Hilda Baci broke the world record for the longest cooking time.



Chef Lata, an Indian chef, previously held this title. Her supporters, internet users, and celebrities all congratulated her on her victory.



