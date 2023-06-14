0
Hilda Baci's challenger, Chef Dammy reaches 120 hours of marathon cooking

Damilola And Baci.png Hilda Baci's 'cooking world record' is being challenged by Damilola Adeparuci

Wed, 14 Jun 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Ekiti State chef, Damilola Adeparusi, famously called Chef Dammy has finally reached the 120-hour landmark in the ongoing cook-a-thon.

This is coming barely a few hours after record holder for the longest hours in cooking (individual category), Chef Hilda Baci, who cooked on a stretch for 100 hours, was certified by the Guinness World Records.

The PUNCH had earlier reported that 26-year-old Dammy, who is passionate about her ambition had cooked up to 111 hours on Tuesday, in Oye Local Government Area in Ekiti.

Meanwhile, she had been visited by the Vice Chancellor and management of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti.

As it stands, if confirmed by the GWR, Chef Dammy will become the new world record holder.

More details soon…

