Hilda Baci 'shows off' her fully automated home

Celebrity chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, has stunned fans with the interior of her home after breaking the record for the longest cooking session by an individual with a 100-hour record period.

The currently most sought-after chef, gave her fans a tour of her completely automated crib in a new video that was shared on her official TikTok page.



Touching on some of its functions, Hilda stated that she could grant access to visitors by not opening the door manually.



She maintained that she can open the door for anyone regardless of her bearing.



Hilda continued by displaying her opulent kitchen, which she characterized as her favorite place to be and where she makes her stuff.



She added that playing Scrabble is her favourite game so she invested a huge sum of money in purchasing one.



The Guinness world record holder also disclosed her love for music and how she filled her home with sound systems to satisfy that urge.

Watch the video and read the comments below:



KIZZY GNF: “You no need house boy?”



KLAWOLE: “I will never be broke in my life“



Na~bi: “Tell me you’re super rich without telling me you’re super rich“



Chimenem: “She is made. God is good.”



Umar: “Work harder”

Johnny: “Small girl big God.”



Honey: “She deserve it.”







