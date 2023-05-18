0
Hilda Baci speaks on toughest moments during the 'record breaking cook-a-thon'

Hilda Baci Cook9.png Hilda Baci is a popular chef and entrepreneur

Thu, 18 May 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, has discussed some of the most challenging times during the cooking contest.

The famous chef first set a goal of 96 hours to beat Indian chef Lata Tondon who currently holds the record of cooking 87 hours 45 minutes nonstop, however, Hilda set a new record by cooking 100 hours and 40 minutes.

Hilda made nearly 200 dishes during the cook-a-thon, which began on Thursday, May 11, 2023, and lasted late Monday night, May 15, serving them to a large audience who had thronged the venue to support and encourage her.

However, in an aftermath interview, he claimed that the first six hours of the cooking marathon were the most difficult, and she had to ask God for courage during those times.

She said: I am so amazed at the outpouring of love from Nigerians towards achieving this record. The first six hours were the toughest for me, I had to pray to God for strength.

Hilda however, expressed gratitude to fans for the tremendous love and support.

“I appreciate everyone who took time out to support and encourage me by visiting the venue to cheer me on or driving the conversation on social platforms.

“Your unwavering passion to see me succeed through this attempt is heartfelt. I am grateful to my family, the various teams that worked with me on this project, and fans from all over the world who kept the passion going.”

