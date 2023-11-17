Hilda Baci visits Guinness World Records’ headquarters in London

Hilda Baci won the Guiness World record for the longest cooking time by an individual

Source: mynigeria

Nigerian celebrity chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, has sparked reactions on social media following her visit to the Guinness World Records office in London.

Hilda Baci made a big impression at the Guinness World Records headquarters at Canary Wharf, London’s South Quay Plaza as she was treated to a rousing welcome.



This comes after she shared a video on Twitter, where she identified London as her current location, and the chef exclusive invite she received from the organization.



Hilda further shared a video of herself on Instagram, having a wonderful time at work and chatting with the crew.

“@guinnessworldrecords called and I pulled,” she captioned the video.



