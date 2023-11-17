0
Hilda Baci visits Guinness World Records’ headquarters in London

Hilda Baci 123.png Hilda Baci won the Guiness World record for the longest cooking time by an individual

Fri, 17 Nov 2023 Source: mynigeria

Nigerian celebrity chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, has sparked reactions on social media following her visit to the Guinness World Records office in London.

Hilda Baci made a big impression at the Guinness World Records headquarters at Canary Wharf, London’s South Quay Plaza as she was treated to a rousing welcome.

This comes after she shared a video on Twitter, where she identified London as her current location, and the chef exclusive invite she received from the organization.

Hilda further shared a video of herself on Instagram, having a wonderful time at work and chatting with the crew.

“@guinnessworldrecords called and I pulled,” she captioned the video.

See Video And Post Below;

