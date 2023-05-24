0
Menu
Entertainment

Hilda Baci will receive state honors soon - Governor confirms

Hilda Baci Jjj.png Hilda Baci is a popular chef and entrepreneur

Wed, 24 May 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, will receive a state honor later in the year, Akwa Ibom Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has revealed.

He made the revelation when he spoke in an exclusive interview on Channels TV on Wednesday, May 24.

He said: "Hilda Baci will receive state honors soon".

This comes after Baci, a citizen of the state broke the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time by an individual.

Her feat attracted congratulatory messages from politicians, celebrity colleagues, and Nigerians at home and in the diaspora.

Baci cooked for 100 hours to surpass the previous record set by an Indian chef, Lata Tondon, in 2019.

Reacting to her historic feat earlier, Guinness World Records, in a statement shared on its Twitter handle, said:

“We’re aware of this amazing record attempt. We must review all the evidence before officially confirming a record.”

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
He is your Kwaku Duah: Wontumi disowns 'spoiler' independent candidate
Ernest Yaw Anim celebrates after he was declared Kumawu MP-elect
How Otokunor 'escaped' threat of assault from 3 NPP women - Report
New dawn of hope and unity - Kumawu MP-elect reacts after by-election win
Freddie Blay replies CSOs
Why Fella Makafui has refused to speak on Hajia4Reall’s saga
Guinea fowls, only 2 factories: Bawumia's two ‘lies’ the NDC has countered
‘I’m not paid as a minister, not even one cedi’ – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
Maurice Ampaw slams Effah Dartey
Sorry! I cannot help those who cannot see our good works - Akufo-Addo