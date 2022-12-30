0
Hiplife artiste Nana Lyttle of 'Naa Kwaley' fame is dead

37975600 Nana Lyttle is famed for his 'Naa Kwaley' hit from the early 2000s

Fri, 30 Dec 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Hiplife artiste Nana Lyttle has died.

According to his brother DJ Precious Jewel, he passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, around 6:30 PM, at the Achimota Hospital.

Nana Lyttle is famed for his 'Naa Kwaley' hit from the early 2000s.

In commiserating, Ghanaian record producer Wei Ye Oteng has shared on Facebook how he helped create the song.

"Wow this is a blow," he wrote. "I took the vocals and recorded the guitar sessions with Ackah Blay on this only hit song. May he rest well."

