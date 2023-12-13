Hiplife died because we didn't make it appealing to young artistes - Okyeame Kwame

Ghanaian rapper and activist, Okyeame Kwame

Popular Ghanaian rapper and songwriter, Okyeame Kwame has expressed concerns over the diminishing popularity of the Hiplife genre among younger artistes.

According to him, many aspiring rappers in Ghana now prefer to align themselves with hip hop or Asakaa (Ghanaian drill) instead of hiplife.



According to hi, this has become the case because of the difficulty in finding the hiplife genre name on digital music platforms.



In a conversation with Joy FM's entertainment journalist Kwame Dadzie, Okyeame Kwame defended the younger generation of rappers, stating that although they may not use the term "hiplife," their music still technically falls within that genre.



“A younger generation will give up on tradition when it fails them. Reference “killing the game” if they call their music hiplife, how will it fit on Spotify and other streaming sites?



"People choose their business heroes based on financial and social impact, how many heroes did hiplife create?” he expressed.

He added: “We didn’t build a digital platform to sell our art. We didn’t collectively turn our gifts into a multibillion-dollar business. We didn’t create a culture that was inviting enough to attract young artistes. We didn’t invest much younger acts. We didn’t invest in research and development. We left these to chance.”



Asked if he meant hiplife had failed, he answered in the affirmative. Clarifying that the genre had failed in certain aspects.



He pointed out the absence of hiplife as a genre on streaming sites, making it less appealing for young artists aiming for global recognition.



“Yes please! We failed to find a spot on the streaming sites. The sites do not have hiplife as a genre but has Hiphop and Afrobeats, so why would a young person who wishes to publish his music globally call it hiplife?” he indicated.



