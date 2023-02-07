0
Hiplife is not Ghana’s indigenous music, promote Highlife – Mr. Logic to musicians

Mr Logic Snc .png Artiste Manager, Mr. Logic

Tue, 7 Feb 2023 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

It is an undeniable fact that Ghana has the bragging rights over Nigeria when it comes to which country makes the best Jollof. However, Nigerians have in recent times made more strides in terms of music compared to Ghana.

The comparison game between the two neighbouring countries is not ending anytime soon.

Joining the ‘Comparison Battle’, Artiste Manager, Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr. Logic has indicated that Highlife has the potential to help put Ghanaian music on the global map like Nigerians.

Speaking on the UTV, he noted that Highlife is Ghana’s indigenous music.

“The Nigerians were smart enough to identify that Afrobeat has been their music even though they stole part of it from Highlife and the young ones started pushing Afrobeat,” he argued.

He debunked the assertion that suggests that Hiplife is Ghana’s indigenous music indicating that Hiplife originated from Highlife.

“If we want to place Ghana on the map like Nigerians, please the language should be Highlife, if not we’ll not get anywhere”, he added.

