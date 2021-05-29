Hit or miss? What some female celebrities wore for 4Syte MVAS21 Red Carpet

Salma Mumin, Deborah Vanessa and Nikki Samonas were on the Red Carpet

Entertainment events such as award ceremonies, movie premier, grand finale of reality shows are mostly characterized by pomp and pageantry. The Red Carpet has undoubtedly become a critical element for high-profile events as attendees, especially, celebrities, storm the designated areas and pose for the cameras.

While some have in the past made headlines for their flawless outfits, others have not been spared the backlash and/or troll for showing up in apparel that either did not suit the occasion or one that was deemed awkward by the fashion police.



In some cases, the fashion police are divided over whether one looked spectacular or disastrous in their outfits.



At this year’s edition of the 4Syte Tv Music Video Awards organized in Accra on May 28, actress Salma Mumin, Nikki Samonas and musician Deborah Vanessa were among the celebrities who stormed the Red Carpet.



A shiny purple bodycon dress and fringe bobcat wig were enough for Salma Mumin. Nikki Samonas dazzled in a flowy pink cosset bustier gown while Debora Vanessa wore a purple ankle-tie trouser with a suede top.

Did they nail it or nah?



