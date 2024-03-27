Hits songs are determined by God – Kelvynboy

Ghanaian musician, Kelvynbwoy

It is difficult for an artiste to tell whether a song would be a hit or not until it becomes successful, Kelvynboy has said.

According to the Ghanaian afrobeat singer, it is ultimately the will of God for a song to become a hit.



“it’s in the hands of God and not up to human strength. You don’t know. You [only] feel it, picture it, imagine it. That’s why you start saying some words. You imagine somebody singing that. Trust me, you don’t know. You [just] feel it.”



“No matter how bad or good a person is, I feel it’s written [predetermined] if he will be successful or not. It’s not determined by your will, strength or know-how,” the 'Down flat' hitmaker expressed.



Kelvynboy further projected talent and then the "grace of God” as two components that make a song a 'hit'.



He stated, “Many of my songs did not succeed as I had pictured it from the onset, from day one, because they felt my music didn’t sound Ghanaian”.

That notwithstanding, he added, “It was good for me because I was the only one doing what I do, and I survived”.



He underlined, that songs like Vero, Mea, Yawa No Dey, and others were instant hits mainly because of the issues surrounding them.



He also added, “It takes some time [for his songs] to grow on” his audience because of how peculiar they are. It was after 5 months that people started singing Pilolo [with Strongman].”



Kelvynboy also revealed he usually supports the production process for his songs because he has an idea of what he wants to hear.