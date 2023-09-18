'Hold bloggers accountable if anything happens to Naira Marley' - Comedian

Naira Marley has been held accountable for Mohbad's death

Fast-growing comedian cum events compere, Atanda Ayodeji popularly widely known as Mc Baffy has expressed the opinion that Nigerian bloggers ought to be held accountable if something happens to Naira Marley.

One can recall that many people demanded the arrest of Naira Marley after it was claimed that he and his best friend Sam Larry had a hand in Mohbad's death.



However, Baffy has responded to such a development on his Instagram story.



While seconding the need for justice in Mohbad's killing, he insists that there are other factors that need to be taken into consideration.



In that stead, he inquired about the whereabouts of Naira Marley and Sam Larry at the time the incident occurred.

He also questioned why there was no autopsy performed on the musician before his hasty burial.



The comic questioned whether the "justice" that is being demanded is for the events that led to his death or the previous years when he was alive.



Baffy, however, urged Nigerians to take precautions with the current situation adding that bloggers should be responsible if anything bad happens to Naira Marley.



