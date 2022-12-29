Hollywood actress AJ Johnson reveals her favourite Ghanaian dish

Hollywood actress, and television Producer, AJ Johnson has described her experience and stay in Ghana as the best following her first visit to the West African state during the Year of Return in 2019.

The actress, now a Ghanaian citizen, goes by the name Akua Okyerebea. She detailed her journey and encounter with the good people of Ghana in an interview with Stella Dziedzorm Sogli on GhanaWeb TV.



AJ who has tried a couple of Ghanaian dishes has disclosed her favourite so far.



"I am working on my favourite but right now I am kinda stuck on chicken stew because am trying to learn the spices but as a Ghanaian, I have to get better.



"I have been trying with the fufu so am working on it. I love okro and so anyway I can eat that, it is okay. Okro and Banku," she told GhanaWeb.

She mentioned how several diasporans have been inspired to visit Ghana through her promotion of the country's rich culture as an ambassador.



"It is my 4th year anniversary. My time here in the first week in Ghana was filled with nothing but confirmation. The fact that particular year was my seventh year anniversary of being a Wednesday born. My birthday that year was on a Wednesday. I had no idea that here in Ghana, you're named after the day you're born. A lot of Americans don't know that," AJ disclosed.



