Hollywood actress prides herself in kente for Girls Trip Premiere

Ghanaian-American actress promotes Ghana on international stage

Ghanaian-American actress Grace Duah promoted the Ghanaian-African tradition through an attire she wore during the recent premiere of Gossip Girl season 2.

In some images shared on Instagram by fashion designer, Pitis GH, For the film's premiere, Miss Duah arrived dressed in a kente-inspired outfit that was embroidered with colourful beads that complemented the fabric's hues.



The actress appeared to be an authentic African princess who was prepared to take on the world thanks to the vibrant pink, blue, and yellow kente cloth.



According to a Ghana Weekend report, the actress reportedly promised her parents she would wear kente on the red carpet if they agreed to let her pursue her ambition of being an actor, and she did.



In the movie Gossip Girl, the Ghanaian-American actress is portrayed as Shan Barnes.



On January 23, 2023, Girls Trip 2 is headed to West Africa for its sequel, Writer-director-producer, Tracy Oliver announced the news while at Sundance over the weekend.

According to Oliver, the original film Girls Trip, which starred Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish, will reunite the full cast in Ghana for the sequel, Variety reports.



The ladies of Girls Trip will look to attend the popular Afrochella (Afro Future) festival, which takes place in Ghana annually and attracts prominent musical acts from the region.

















ADA/BOG