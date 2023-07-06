0
Hollywood star 'whips' govt over lack of support for diasporan creative directors

Angela White Movie.png Hollywood Filmmaker, Angela White

Angela White, a celebrated Hollywood filmmaker has called out the government of Ghana at the recently held Essence Festival hosted in New Orleans, Louisiana for what she describes as a lack of support for creatives on the part of government.

Sharing with her audience the challenges she faced creating a film in Ghana as part of a panel at the festival, Angela White described her engagement with and soliciting of support from the government to execute her project as a ‘battle’, despite the revenue she generated the country through her works.

She fears that Ghana may lose potential creative investors to neighboring African countries if the government is not more collaborative.

In pouring out her frustration, she stated, “I brought a lot of revenue to Ghana and the reason why my next project, probably South Africa, is because I got nowhere with the Ghanaian government. It really became a battle and so I’m happy to see Idris take this fight because if they don’t start getting country credits, the work’s gonna go to South Africa.”

Despite the challenges she faced in Ghana, Angela White maintained that Ghana is the perfect place for investment. She commended other Hollywood giants like Idris Elba, who has been actively championing Ghana’s growing film industry.

Angela White is the first African-American woman to produce and own a production company that released a theatrically faith-based film, entitled “A Question of Faith,” featuring Kim Fields and Richard T. Jones.

Angela’s films have showcased some of today’s top Hollywood talent, including: “4Play,” featuring Tiffany Haddish; “The Last Letter,” starring Omari Hardwick; “The Sin Seer,” starring Isaiah Washington and Salli Richardson; and “My Favorite Five,” starring Brian White and Jay Ellis, among others.

