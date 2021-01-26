Holy Spirit doesn't slap people – Kumchacha begs Cecilia Marfo's family to hospitalize her

Prophet Kumchacha, founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries

Founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries Nicholas Osei popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha has charged the family of veteran Gospel Musician and Prophetess Cecilia Marfo to as matter of urgency seek mental redress for her.

It would be recalled that the veteran Gospel Musician and Prophetess Cecilia Marfo slapped her colleague Brother Sammy when she was reportedly consumed by the Holy Spirit.



On Friday January 22, 2021 she again enacted a similar act by snatching microphone from gospel musicians Joyce Blessing when she was confused by the Holy Spirit and ordered her to go back to her husband.



The controversial Ghanaian Prophet Kumchacha commenting on the actions of Cecilia Marfo in an interview with Kumasi-based Angel FM Drive time hosted by Ike De Unpredictable monitored by MyNewsGh.com said Cecilia Marfo is just taking advantage of Holy Spirit to disgrace people especially gospel musicians.

Prophet Kumchacha stressed that the Holy Spirit does not slap people but Cecilia Marfo is over using the Holy Spirit.



“I think Cecilia Marfo is having mental problem and her family should try all they can to help her to recover. She needs to be taken to psychiatric for attention. She slapped Brother Sammy and told Ghanaians she was directed by Holy Spirit, what type of Holy Spirit is controlling Cecilia Marfo? She is over doing things and the work of God” Kumchacha explained.



According to Kumchacha, “Cecilia Marfo shouldn’t try what she is doing to others on me because if she tries, I will reply her squarely”