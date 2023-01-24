'Homebreaking is not polygamy' – Musician sheds light on the difference

Nigerian rapper, Phyno

Nigerian rapper, Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike popularly known as Phyno, has taken to social media to share his thoughts on the difference between polygamy and home breaking.

Speaking in an interview with The Whistler, Pyhno noted that having children outside one's marriage should not be termed as Polygamy.



According to him, polygamy is a decision and a deliberate act, not a mistake.



He said this while advising people who find themselves in such situations to stand up and take responsibility.



In his words;

“Homes breaking is not polygamy, polygamy is when someone willingly says ‘I’m going to marry two wives,’ some people are caught in a situation and you can’t call that polygamy so let’s be clear Muslims practice polygamy.



It can happen to you; it can happen to anyone. If you are caught in a situation, you have to stand up as a man and take responsibility for your child, you can’t call that polygamy. We always have to be clear on this because people come out to this.



Polygamy is when I say I’m going to marry more than one wife that’s polygamy. Situation happens to people and they are always unplanned, you called that polygamy. I don’t have any position on (polygamy).”