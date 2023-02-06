0
Honeymoon is over, let's get back to work - George Britton tells Camidoh

George Britton AND CAMIDOH.jpeg Camidoh captured with George Britton

Mon, 6 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rumours that George Britton no longer manages Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie, also known as Camidoh, have been debunked.

In a Twitter post shared on February 6, 2023, the artiste manager who recently got married noted that the honeymoon phase of his new marriage was over, and so were speculations that he was no longer working with Camidoh.

"Say A Prayer And Make A Move! Honeymoon/speculations over. Let’s get back to work. S/o to my superstar @Camidoh aka #TopBoy," he said.

He shared this post with a picture of himself and Camidoh posing beside the beach with a clear seaside view.

On January 23, 2023, after George Britton tied the knot with his fiancée, it was rumoured that he had parted ways with his artiste, Camidoh.

Caroline Sampson posted a tweet about the alleged split shortly after the rumours began to circulate on social media, to which the "Sugar Cane" singer responded.

According to Camidoh, those speculations were false, and he was still under the wing of his manager, George Britton.



ADA/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
