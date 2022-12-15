Hopeson Adorye displays all the awards won by Empress Gifty in the last 15 years

Ghanaian politician Hopeson Adorye has for years celebrated and highlighted the achievements of his beloved wife, Gifty Adorye, popularly known as Empress Gifty.

The gospel singer has produced several hit songs and won awards for her hard work in the Ghanaian music industry.



On Thursday, Mr Adorye took to his Instagram page to display award plaques that have been presented to Empress Gifty in the last 15 years including the 2012 VGMA Gospel Artiste of the Year.



"God has been kind to Empress Gifty with these Awards for 15 years in the Gospel industry @empress_gifty," read the caption of the video published by the singer's husband.

The gospel singer has a number of hit songs to her credit including 'Adom', 'Fefeefe', 'Aseda', 'Odi Yompo' and her 2021 single titled 'Eye Woaa'.



Check out the video below:



