Host of GhanaWeb's Bloggers' Forum appointed member of 2021 3Music Academy

Head of GhanaWeb’s Entertainment Desk, Benefo Buabeng (Abrantepa)

Host of Bloggers' Forum and Head of GhanaWeb’s Entertainment Desk, Benefo Buabeng (Abrantepa) has been selected as a member of the decision-making body of the 3Music Awards scheduled for March 27, 2021.

Abrantepa is one out of the few entertainment journalists/pundits chosen to approve various categories and nominations for this year’s edition of the Awards scheme.



He joins the likes of Daniel Lartey, Zylofon Media’s Arnold Alavanyo, Agyekum Gyimah, Caleb Nii Boye, Peace FM’s Nkonkonsa, and others.



Meanwhile, the Organizers of 3Music Awards have released the nominee’s list for the 2021 Awards in which a total of 20 categories are to be battled for by artistes nominated this year.

Some new categories like the “Best Alternate Song” of the year, “EP of the Year”, and Artiste of the Year have been introduced in the 2021 edition by the scheme.



One of the new category ‘Artiste of the Year’ has the likes of Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie, KiDi, Adina, Diana Hamilton, Stonebwoy, Medikal, and Fameye making the list.



