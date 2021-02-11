How 2 of Funny Face’s 'enemies' showed him love after his arrest

Prince David Osei, Funny Face and LilWin have not been in good terms lately

Despite the fact that Funny Face has on several occasions stressed on not having the best of relationship with some colleagues including LilWin and Prince David Osei, there has been a new twist to this ‘beef’ as the two have suddenly thrown their weight behind Funny Face following his arrest.

To the amazement of many, both actors who Funny regards as enemies are rather commiserating with him after all he went through in the hands of the police.



In a social media post, Lil Win expressed unhappiness about the ill-treatment meted out to the Children’s President by the police while Prince David Osei prayed for his mental health stability.



This was unexpected especially in the case of Prince David Osei because before his post on social media, Funny launched scathing attacks at him.



"Don’t let me start revealing your secrets. You teamed up with my haters Kalybos, Bismark, Lilwin, and General Ntetia to disgrace me… You guys called for a war. You can’t handle, your prayer sign in my ass. Funny Face fumed at David Osei prior to his post.



In the case of LilWin, his grudge with Funny Face has been in existence since 2019 based on two main allegations.



The misunderstanding sprang when the Kumawood actor was pained about how Funny Face grabbed the awards at the 2019 Ghana Movie Awards whilst legends in the movie industry were side-lined.

Also, LilWin was alleged to have played a key role in Funny Face and his baby mama, Vanessa’s separation which had ‘bitter’ aftermath.



Funny Face and Lil Win’s grudge became so serious to the extent they clashed on live TV during an episode of UTV’s United Showbiz.



Meanwhile, let’s take a look at how Prince David Osei and Lil Win consoled Funny Face in a social media post below:



