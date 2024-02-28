How Adu Safowah ‘swerved’ question on Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon disqualification

Adu Safowaa refuses to comment on Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon attempt disqualification

Adu Safowah, the Ghanaian aiming to break the Guinness World Record for the longest speech marathon by an individual, has declined to comment on the disqualification of Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon attempt.

The showbiz personality, aspiring to achieve success in her speech-a-thon attempt, suggested that the journalist reach out to her public relations team if he wished to know her opinion on Afua Asantewaa’s disqualification from the sing-a-thon.



When pressed further, Adu Safowah remained resolute in her decision and chose to remain tight-lipped in the face of a barrage of questions regarding Afua Asantewaa’s unsuccessful sing-a-thon attempt.



“You have to speak to my public relations team," she said in a video shared by SammyKay Media on Instagram.



Adu Safowah’s speech-a-thon attempt began at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on February 9, 2024, and ended on February 15, 2024, at 4:05 am after 130 hours of speeches.



About the sing-a-thon

On December 24, 2023, Asantewaa embarked on a mission to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon.



She was the toast of December in GH as she sang for 126 hours and 52 minutes. She initially planned to end on 27th December; however, after consultation with her team, she decided to sing continuously for five days.



The event which took place at the Akwaaba Village in Accra, near the Kotoka International Airport, saw thousands in attendance in their bid to support her and be part of history.



A tall list of showbiz personalities including Nana Ama McBrown, Kwabena Kwabena, Efya, Sista Afia, Afronitaa, Delay, Cina Soul, Clemento Suarez, Akuapem Poloo, Lawyer Nti, Piesie Esther and OB Amponsah also thronged the venue demonstrating their collective support for the event.



The commentaries were overwhelmingly positive, with people consistently applauding and encouraging her to forge ahead in her impressive endeavour.

In February, however, officials announced that her attempt was unsuccessful.



Why Asantewaa was disqualified



In a response to an email by JoyFM's Kwame Dadzie probing into the disqualification, the entity stated that Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon attempt was unsuccessful because the guidelines around rest break timings were not met.



In the statement by the PR Executive for the Guinness World Records, Alina Polianskaya, spotted by GhanaWeb, it was established that these are standard rules that couldn’t have been overlooked.



“Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon attempt was not successful due to guidelines around rest break timings not being met. These rules are standard across all of our ‘longest marathon’ records. We've seen how inspirational it has been for her fans…We wish Afua the best of luck with any future record attempts," the statement contained.

