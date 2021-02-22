How Afia Schwarzenegger reacted to ‘rival’ Mona Gucci’s claim of being a US-trained lawyer

Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger

Mona Gucci’s claim that she is a trained Immigration Lawyer having received tuition from Massachusetts School of Law in 2017 did not only land her on the dagger of some viewers of UTV’s United Showbiz where she spewed her narrative; it presented Afia Schwarzenegger the opportunity to mock the television presenter.

In a twenty-minute video shared on her Instagram page, Afia Schwarzenegger who has repeatedly said without equivocation that Mona Gucci is not who she claims to be, seized the opportunity to taunt her ‘rival’, stressing that she [Afia Schwarzenegger] has been vindicated.



While sarcastically daring Mon Gucci to provide evidence to back her claim, Afia Schwarzenegger said she can boldly share her certificates to prove her educational background and employment history.



“I attended Future Flyers Academy. Tomorrow, I’ll share my certificates on social media. I worked with Allegiance Air and I can prove that to you. But you know what? Ghanaians should be patient; you people are being unfair. At least, give the sister the benefit of the doubt. When she was graduating from Law School, she took a photograph. She was also given a certificate when she graduated so she’s going to bring this certificate out by force,” Afia Schwarzenegger said in a mischievous manner.



She further taunted Mona Gucci for failing to do a thorough investigation, a reason she shot herself in the foot.



“Did you see her demeanor on set? After lying on live TV, she looked horrible. And she claims she’s quit law for events? I’ve had a good laugh,” Schwarzenegger said amid uncontrollable laughter.





Mona Gucci, a socialite cum television presenter on Saturday, February 20, 2021's episode of United SHowbiz boasted of being a lawyer who had her internship with Abigail Williams and Co in Worcester Massachusetts after schooling at Massachusetts School of Law in 2017.

"I did Immigration Law in America... I can't practise it in Ghana," she said, eliciting a follow-up question from the host Nana Ama McBrown as regards why she abandoned the law profession for showbiz in Ghana.



"I worked for a while before coming to Ghana. At least, for two or three years. I worked with a firm," she responded.



Some viewers of the show however picked holes in her narrative. They flooded various social media pages with messages taunting Mona Gucci for what they said were lies spewed by the showbiz personality.





You say Mona Gucci be lawyer? For the where? ????????????. This Ghana paa de3 — Ebenezer Donkoh (NY DJ) (@nydjlive) February 20, 2021

Internship de3 Massachusetts School of law oo ???????????? Lawyer fuo mona gucci one ????? Abigail Williams & Co #UnitedShowbiz || Michy || Shatta pic.twitter.com/Yv688XUdKT — taadiBoy (@taadibanyinbagh) February 21, 2021

"I think Mona must explain... You can see I've been fidgetting my phone. I'm getting a lot of messages that Mona is not a lawyer. She needs to clarify," said musician, satirist, and political activist A-Plus who was a panelist on the show.This was after the host Nana Ama McBrown , and another panelist Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo became curious over why Mona Gucci would choose showbiz over a law profession in the United States.

Oh Kwame A-Plus and Arnold should stop laughing at Mona Gucci..They are making her cry cry inside ????#UnitedShowbiz — KinG BoBBY (@AlutaBobby) February 21, 2021

At this juncture, it’s only Kantanka, the employer of Mona Gucci that can help with her CV???????? pic.twitter.com/ADWKHwl11b — Lady Adzovinad (@ladyadzovinad) February 20, 2021

Mona Gucci : i worked at Abigail Williams and Co Abigail williams and Co Looking for Her Name ???????? #UnitedShowbiz pic.twitter.com/NqDO1igsa0 — DRAKE ???? J.N.R (@_Stephen_Drake) February 21, 2021

Raise your hand up if you see Mona Gucci in the picture ???????? pic.twitter.com/wU0PxeMalU — donovan arthur???????????????? (@donovanarthur7) February 21, 2021

You could see mona gucci was not feeling comfortable, talking about her law background, aplus is the cause. i'm not sure she will appear on this show again. But boi3 ???????? Shatta Michy || Massachusetts || Abigail Williams https://t.co/TJ0zDo2kGv — taadiBoy (@taadibanyinbagh) February 21, 2021

Mona Gucci ESQ. from Abigail Williams and Co. Chale they’re laughing at her low key oo. ???????????????? #UnitedShowbiz — ÊŠQ. BeHiNd Ä FÆÇÊ MÆŠK???? (@alcantara_san) February 20, 2021

Meet Lawyer Mona Gucci the lady set to replace Tsatsu Tsikata Monday at the Supreme Court.



#UnitedShowbiz pic.twitter.com/5Tz8cVzaYN — nii ocanta (@Niiocanta) February 21, 2021

Mona Gucci went to law school with what grades ? #UnitedShowbiz pic.twitter.com/BnFfjC5DUq — North Kaneshie JJ Rawlings ?????? ? (@iamkwasigyasi) February 21, 2021

Mona Gucci in her attempt to provide an explanation veered off but a "mischievous" A-Plus highlighted the need to be concise so he could defend her whenever people doubt her claim of being a lawyer.In her response, Mona insisted she is a lawyer. According to her, her family has always urged her to school. Knowing that she could not choose showbiz over education, she was actively doing showbiz while studying at the law school."When I came into the industry, that was the time you [McBrown] and Suzzy Williams all started. However, our family doesn't support the desire to be an entertainer; you must make education a priority because we are brilliant. As a result, I was doing both simultaneously..." she claimed.Her response however could not save her from the public backlash and mockery as she topped social media trends.

Lawyer Mona Gucci Esq says Abigail Williams and co, Google too says Abigail Williams and Associates , which is which? anyway Mona mobl3 #Unitedshowbiz pic.twitter.com/1z2zMiMnHp — North Kaneshie JJ Rawlings ?????? ? (@iamkwasigyasi) February 21, 2021

Mona Gucci mood now after checking on Twitter... #UnitedShowbiz pic.twitter.com/X3mKLNwPOg — bill boss (@billbossgh) February 21, 2021

Mona Gucci is a joke. She claims she has a degree in Immigration Law in America and yet practiced in Worcester, UK. It is a very unintelligent and uneducated joke. You cannot practice Immigration Law in UK, unless you are a lawyer and have been certified specifically for that. — Odekro (@Timtoooni) February 21, 2021

Abigail Williams and Co eii We’ve got Schools in Yankee paa oo ???? this name should be a name of a preparatory Sch in Ghana but is in USA Mona Gucci has given researchers a work



#UnitedShowbiz — #OtherSideOfAmerica ???????? (@UmarMoroski) February 20, 2021