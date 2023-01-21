How Akrobeto reacted to his death prophecy

Ghanaian media personality, Akwasi Boadi, also known as Akrobeto, has responded to a doom prophecy concerning his life.

In an earlier video that made the rounds on the internet in December 2022, a supposed man of God prophesied that Akrobeto would die in a car accident if he doesn’t limit his movements.



The unidentified man stated that there is a plot to end Akrobeto’s life through a car crash, adding that he should not travel until the end of December.



“There is a man called Akrobeto here in Ghana. Tell him that some people are plotting against his life and they will be doing so through a motor accident. If he thinks I’m lying, tell him to go and ask my father, Apostle Kwadwo Safo. Tell Akrobeto that from now till December, he shouldn’t travel anyhow,” he asserted on Mama radio.



However, after a month since the prophecy was said, Akrobeto has now given his response.



Describing the death prophecy as fake, Akrobeto recounted how he drove around various regions of the country throughout December but is very much alive and kicking.

“Just look at this. Negativity all around. All through this Christmas, I haven’t even had time to stay home more than a week. I’m always driving to and fro. Moving from region to region The hard work I put into my job, I cannot even explain. So if I don’t move a car, what should I move? Prophecies that are not even beneficial are all they talk about. They will never prophesy. If I were to be a dangerous person, I would have transferred this prophecy back to you. You don’t have any power. I am not scared of accidents, and I’m not better than those who experience accidents. Last year, more than three people prophesied my death, why?”



“I’m the type of person who will walk straight into the place I have been warned about. If you tell me I will die if I go to a particular place, I will walk right there and die. People should learn from me. Don’t let anyone bring your spirit down. What haven’t they said about Despite, yet he still goes about his work and help others,” he fumed on the ‘Real News’ show.



Watch the video below:







EB/BOG