How Amerado reacted to news of TGMA nomination updates

Rapper, Amerado

Ghanaian rapper Amerado has reacted to the news that the original version of his hit track, ‘Kweku Ananse', has been nominated for Highlife Song of the Year and Popular Song of the Year at the TGMAs.

Recall that in March 2024, after the nominee list for this year’s Telecel Ghana Music Awards was revealed, Amerado petitioned the TGMA board after his song 'Kwaku Ananse' was not listed for the Most Popular Song of the Year.



After a one-week review, the TGMA board nominated ‘Kweku Ananse’ in both the Highlife Song and Most Popular Song of the Year categories, with the original version replacing the remix.



Reacting to this development in an interview with Hitz FM on April 16, Amerado opened up about his initial indifference upon discovering the song was not on the nomination list for the most popular song at the TGMAs.



“When I found out I wasn't on the nomination list, especially for the most popular song, I was a bit indifferent... But when I went online and people were all over the place fighting for me, it felt awkward at first because I've tasted losses throughout my career and I've tasted some wins as well. So I just learn from whatever happens to me and then I move on,” he said.



Amerado expressed his gratitude for the change in nominations and said he sees it as an opportunity to push himself further in his artistry.



However, he felt the song should have been recognised in the Songwriter of the Year category.

“On my pages, I asked why I wasn't nominated, and now my answer is here. I am pleased with all my nominations except for Songwriter of the Year, I think it should have made the cut, but then it's fine. As I said earlier, I'll just keep working harder and harder,” he said.



