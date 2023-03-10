How Asantehene personally invited Idris Elba to Akwasidae to experience rich Ghanaian culture

Actor Idris Elba spoke highly of the Asante Kingdom and the honour of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II inviting him to join the Akwasidae festival in Manhyia Palace during his time in Ghana.

The award-winning actor who is half Ghanaian, was in the West African state in February to record a documentary and had an invitation from the Asante ruler to experience the rich culture of his people.



Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the actor described the experience as fascinating and expressed his thoughts about wearing a woven kente cloth for the first time.



In his account, the Asante ruler is a big fan of his works, the reason for the invitation to the first Akwasidae of the year 2023.



"I was in Ghana, actually, I was making a documentary about gold, the Gold Coast and how human beings are fascinated with this mineral gold. While I was there in the Asante Kingdom, which is in Kumasi, the Asante king said hey, I am a big fan and I want you to come to my yearly possession where I meet all of my kingdoms which is a very big, vast kingdom. He said please come down and say hi! I was like what? And they say yes," the actor recalled.



Elba also demonstrated how he showed respect to the prominent traditional ruler when he went before him at the festival.

"So I showed up in my jeans and they say, no no no. You have to wear this (kente) and that was the outfit. It was a really fascinating day. I mean it was beautiful. The tradition was rich and this is a kente outfit...it is a system so when you meet the king, you'll have to drop the shoulder down a little and shake the king...it is sort of respect...it was actually a really beautiful time," said Idris Elba who detailed his experience.



The Akwasidae (Sacred Sunday) is celebrated every six weeks at the Manhyia Palace, Kumasi, Ashanti Region. Centred on ancestral veneration, remembrance and acknowledgement of past kings and various noble feats, it begins from the Asantehene's throne room and is attended by large crowds in traditional clothing like the royal kente.



