How Black Sherif’s parents influenced his style of music

Ghanaian music sensation, Black Sherif

Ghana's talented artist Black Sherif, known for hits like "Second Sermon" and "Villian I Never Was," recently shared insights into his musical journey and influences.

In an exclusive interview with CNN's Larry Madowo, Black Sherif unveiled the role his parents played in nurturing his love for music.



Recalling his father's introduction to reggae music, Black Sherif expressed how this early exposure left a lasting impact on him. He also credited his mother's musical tastes, which included indigenous and reggae sounds, for broadening his musical horizons.



"My mum and dad love music. The first time I met my dad he put me on reggae music. That feeling was different.



“My mum loves Alpha Blondie and Adane Best, which built my interest in music and taste and stuff. It was very indigenous music and reggae as well as highlife music,” he recalled.



This blend of influences set the foundation for Black Sherif's distinct approach to creating music. He referred to his style as modern highlife with reggae influences, emphasizing that he incorporates traditional rhythms and melodies into his contemporary compositions.

Black Sherif's fusion of indigenous music, reggae, and modern highlife has garnered him widespread recognition. His commitment to staying true to his musical roots while innovating has solidified his position as a prominent figure in Ghana's music scene.





