How Bullgod responded to Shatta Wale’s ‘fish drawing’ claims

Shortly after being labelled an unserious artiste manager who is usually absent-minded at business meetings, Bullgod has hit back in a satiric way.

Earlier, Shatta Wale took to social media with claims that Bullgod was once captured drawing fish on a piece of paper instead of jotting down important points during a brand ambassadorial meeting.



Shatta Wale in one of his many social media banters with his former manager claimed that his father (Shatta Capo) chanced upon the said drawing during a meeting held to discuss a business deal with his potential client, Guinness Ghana Limited.



“… you weren’t my manager, I hired you. I was doing everything by myself and you did nothing. Even when you were to present me at an ambassadorial engagement with Guinness Ghana, you were drawing fish on your paper instead of jotting down vital points,” he stated whiles placing a phone call to his father to confirm, during a Facebook live.



But reacting to this development, Bullgod has made a mockery of such claims.



He shared a video which captured a pencil art drawing of a fish.



The video was a compilation of excerpts of Shatta Wale’s ‘fish drawing claims’ and a real paper drawing of a fish which had the dancehall artiste’s head.

“Shatta wale (shatta movement) show ur Fada - say dis b the fish?” Bullgod wrote as a caption after sharing the video on his Facebook page.



