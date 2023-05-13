2
How Caleb Nii Boye knelt to beg VIP guests to match energy of artistes at shows

Sat, 13 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

3FM’s entertainment show host, Caleb Nii Boye, has called upon VIP and VVIP guests attending programs, particularly the prestigious Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), to show their support for artistes by actively engaging in their performances rather than being immersed with their mobile phones.

Caleb expressed concern that the disengagement of some VIPs and VVIPs during live performances is discouraging to artistes, leading them to not give their best on stage.

“This is a request, sorry let me go on my knees, I want to plead, I am begging that if we are doing shows like these and we get the VIP or the VVIP people sitting in front, if there is an artiste performing and you’re pressing phones, what at all do you really mean by that?

“Talent is on the stage performing and it is not like they don’t know the song, they know…please we are pleading with you when you come to such shows, show love to these guys because I know what it means when they see you on your feet, it gingers them,” he told Abrantepa on E-Forum after the 2023 VGMA.

The appeal comes in the wake of reports from the recent VGMA programme, suggesting that some guests occupying the front rows remained seated and preoccupied with their mobile phones while artistes performed on stage.

Caleb emphasized that such behaviour undermines the spirit of the event and sends a negative message to the performers, who thrive on the energy and enthusiasm of the audience.

Speaking in a panel discussion on GhanaWeb’s E-Forum with Abrantepa, Caleb knelt down in the studio and passionately implored the VIP and VVIP attendees to reconsider their actions and instead actively participate in the performances.







AM/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
