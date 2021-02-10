How Cecilia Marfo’s ‘prophetic’ slap ended the career of a top gospel musician - Brother Sammy recounts

Cecilia Marfo, Gospel Musician

Kumasi-based Gospel musician and pianist, Samuel Opoku with stage name Brother Sammy has made a shocking revelation of how a top gospel musician had his career brought on its knees through the actions of a colleague

He revealed on Kumasi-based Angel FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com that the musician in question who was one of the prominent names in the country as far as gospel music is concerned, is struggling now following a prophetic slap he received from Cecilia Marfo.



“I know one big gospel artiste who cannot even write a single song after that person was slapped by Cecilia Marfo,” he revealed.



Asked by the host if it was not just a joke he insisted “I will not mention the person’s name but that person told me that receiving slap from Cecilia Marfo ended his career and talent as gospel musician.”

Brother Sammy disclosed that Cecilia Marfo actions towards gospel artiste is preventing people to join the gospel industry.



“I don’t have any grudges against Cecilia Marfo but I hate his action towards gospel artiste and the industry. I will feature Cecilia Marfo if Holy Spirit directs her to do a song with me”.