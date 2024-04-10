How Cheddar plans to revolutionize the creative arts sector

Presidential aspirant, Nana Kwame Bediako aka Cheddar

Presidential aspirant, Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, has outlined some plans he has for the creative arts industry in Ghana should he be voted president.

In a live studio discussion on Hitz FM on April 10, 2024, Nana Kwame Bediako, widely known as Cheddar, shared his vision of advising the entertainment, fashion, and football industries on structuring their businesses to distribute products effectively, akin to platforms like iTunes and Spotify.



Cheddar acknowledged the limitations of his current influence and resources but said he is committed to making a broader impact should he become president.



“So it's not like I'm not thinking about them. I just think that when I get into the industrial sector, I'll be able to advise our industries of entertainment, fashion, and football on how to structure themselves.



“How to put these machines, put these plants, and connect to these people so you can distribute products like iTunes, Spotify, etc. These are machines, these are robots. But we don't have it. We are not interested in also getting it.



“Some white man has bought them. Maybe the machines are in India. They have somebody working 24 hours, but they're taking money from everyone in this world. And that is the sort of mentality and knowledge that I want to bring into the industry. So it's not like I've forgotten about it. There is only a little I can do now based on the power I have," he said.



Cheddar further discussed his friendships with notable figures in the entertainment, fashion, and sports industries.

“I like show business. Most of my friends are from here, I have friends who are musicians, from Davido to Wizkid to Stonebwoy to Shattawale, everybody is my friend.



“These guys have such massive respect for me. I can be doing business and still have time for their world and be able to sit down and talk with them and everything,” he said.



However, he expressed a lack of interest in pursuing a career within these industries, stating his belief that his purpose was greater than being an industry player.



“I am not interested in being in their industry because, yes, I like them, I will advise them, I will help them, but I think my purpose is bigger than that.



“My purpose, with all due respect, is not to be a musician, a rapper, or some music producer, enough respect for those people, that's what they do. But I feel like I have a much bigger purpose than that.



“Even though I invested in those areas, when I realized that the numbers didn't relate to me that much, you know, I kind of left it. But I still connect with them, I'm still with them,” he said.

Cheddar said his ultimate goal is to bring a transformative mentality and knowledge to the industry, aiming for significant societal contribution.



ID/BB



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment here







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.