How Code Micky evaded ‘dangerous girlfriend’ question

Code Micky

Delay received an unexpected response from Code Micky during an interview with the social media sensation. Rather than directly answering the question about having a girlfriend, Micky shared a story about Mobutu Sese Seko Kuku Ngbendu wa za Banga and emphasized the importance of not answering certain questions directly.

Maintaining his composure when the question was asked during an interview on The Delay Show aired on December 2, 2023, and monitored by GhanaWeb, the social media sensation said: “Mobutu Sese Seko Kuku Ngbendu wa za Banga, he was the Congolese president. When he was dating the woman who eventually became his wife, he went somewhere and he was asked a question like this.



“He answered and the lady threatened to quit the relationship because he didn’t seek for her consent. There are some questions you don’t answer; just leave it for the street to decipher.”



In the ever-evolving realm of social media, Code Micky distinguishes himself with an extraordinary talent for presenting news infused with a distinctive sense of humor.



Micky, celebrated for his unparalleled craft, has amassed a significant following eagerly awaiting his catchy content, delivered with a commanding voice that captures attention effortlessly.



His innovation in crafting personalized jargon, complemented by expressive gestures and an unconventional presentation approach, firmly cements his position as a formidable presence in the contemporary media landscape.

Code Micky, whose real name is Michael Nartey, boasts a diverse heritage, with roots in both Asante (from his mother) and Ga (from his father) cultures.



Not confined to Ghana, he has also ventured abroad, spending time in the United States and the United Kingdom.







BB