How D-Black’s dream of global tour with Ghana’s finest music talents failed

Ghanaian rapper and entrepreneur, Desmond Blackmore popularly known as D-Black has revealed how the level of deep-rooted disunity and bickering is hindering the local music industry.

According to D-Black, he was compelled to abandon his idea of organising a worldwide tour of Ghana’s finest music talents due to disunity.



“Three years ago, I was looking at the Afrobeats scene and what the Davidos and Wiz [Kids] were doing, they had started selling out the arenas and stadiums then and the new generation were doing 5k, 6k capacities; Rema, Joeboy and Ghana wasn’t doing it,” he lamented.



D-Black was speaking on the recent episode of his Unkut show while drawing a comparison between the international footprints of Ghanaian artistes with their Nigerian counterparts.



Realising the potential of touring the world with a set of leading Ghanaian artistes, D-Black said he sold the idea to Ruddy Kwakye of the Rave Group but failed to realise the fruition of the project due to a lack of unity among the artistes.



“So I had a conversation with Ruddy Kwakye, I said let’s do six Ghanaian artistes, I’ll host. Let’s go to America, let’s go to the UK; let’s do a tour.

"(In the end) It was too much of ‘this one is part so I won’t be a part’ and ‘this person is not part so I won’t be a part’. It never happened,” he lamented.







GA/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below: