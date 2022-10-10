How Don Little forewarned Nana Agradaa was going to scam her church members

Barely four months after actor, Don Little warned Nana Agradaa's church members and the general public about what he said was her new scheme targeted at scamming believers who had fallen victim to her born-again claim, the Ghana Police Service has arrested the preacher for allegedly defrauding some members of the public.

The actor in an interview on Adepa TV predicted doom for members of Mama Pat's church and reminded them of her schemes that supposedly defrauded persons who visited her shrine.



"She has carried 'sika gari', her money doubling scheme to the church. She tells her members to bring money so she can double it for them. Imagine the amount of cash she will get when 10 members bring 300 each, she will just go and invest it.



“Evangelist Mama Pat, let us understand that you are running a savings and loans company. A thief who has deceived people into believing she is a pastor is still a thief and will keep stealing from people. The authorities should have left her in the shrine. They shouldn't have touched her and told her ‘oh do you work’. If we get three of her personalities in Ghana, I swear they will even rob Trump,” Little said in Twi.



On Sunday, October 9, the Ghana Police in a social media statement announced that the former fetish priestess now known as Evangelist Mama Pat had been arrested adding that she will be assisting with the investigations.



This comes in after some individuals called her out for failing to 'double' monies they had given to her.



In a viral video, Mama Pat was captured flaunting huge sums of cedis. She announced that she was going to distribute it to persons who will attend her All Night Service on October 7.

She, however, failed to fulfil her side of the bargain after several persons failed to receive their money claiming she has once again defrauded the public.



Reacting to the latest development, social media users have reshared a video where Don Little warned the general public of Mama Pat's dubious schemes.



Don Little is among the many who claim that Nana Agradaa is pretending to be born again. Many have also punched holes in Agradaa's purported call into Ministry by God and her immediate establishment of a church which followed just a few months after accepting Christ.



Watch the video below:









Watch the latest of our programmes below:















OPD/BB