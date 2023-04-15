0
How EL cried in his car over bribery allegations about VGMA Artiste of the Year accolade

Sat, 15 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2016 Vodafone Music Ghana Music Award Artiste of the Year, EL has disclosed how he was at some point reduced to tears over allegations he bribed his way to win the award.

EL also stated that the incident could be counted as one of his saddest moments he has witnessed in his music journey.

The Ghanaian singer was interviewed on 3 Music’s Culture Daily show and made some interesting revelations about how he was badly affected by the allegations.

“Even the Artiste of the year they said I do not deserve it. They said I paid my way through it and it did pain me. I was at East Legon when I heard that so I parked my car and cried about it. I said why how did I pay for that. Serious, I was very sad about it”, he told the hosts.

He said: “Artiste of the year was when all that stuff was going on, A lot of tension. You know Artiste of the Year they threw a party for me but I didn’t even attend. I had to be forced to attend that party. So, there were a lot of tensions going on. I didn’t even enjoy Artiste of the Year. It was a very surreal feeling”.

Watch how EL felt about the allegations below:



