How Efe Grace turned 'Yehowa Ne M'Abankese' to blues at 3Music Awards

Source: Skbeatz Records

Ghanaian gospel music diva, Efe Grace and her amazing Kumerican team have truly proven that gospel music has it when it comes to the blues genre of music.

The once secular vocalist, now turned gospel minister together with her team did bless all Ghanaians with a powerful rendition of 'Yehowa ne M'Abankese" which was played in 'blues'.



The classical performance caught the attention of music lovers who watched the 4th edition of 3Music awards on Saturday evening.



"Yehowa ne M'Abankese" was originally composed by Ghanaian gospel legendary Reverend Mensah Bonsu, who is also the biological father to Efe Grace.



Indeed, the 'King of Glory' crooner has proved to her mettle that she has taken her father's mantle, willing to continue his legacy.



Efe Grace is becoming one of the much talked about Ghanaian female gospel artistes who is taking Ghana globally with her new music.



The band behind the wonderful performance:

1. Emmanuel Affreh (Affreh Junior) on the bass guitar.



2. George Agyekum (Drum George Vicfirth) on the drums.



3. Sergio Manuel on the lead guitar.



4. Frederick Acheampong (Achiekeyz) on the 1st keyboard.



5. Agya Yaw on the second keyboard.



