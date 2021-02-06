How Francis Amo caught Comedian Yaw Kwarteng stealing cake at a wedding

Source: Skbeatz Records, Contributor

In a short video shared to blogger and filmmaker Skbeatz Records, Ghanaian stand up Comedian, Yaw Kwarteng was caught trying to steal a cake at a wedding reception.

The Kumasi based Comedian was trying to capture a video of himself trying to steal a cake for one of his short comedy videos when plans went south.



Unexpectedly, he was caught by gospel musician, Francis Amo who was performing for the guests at the wedding.



Francis Amo then blew the alarm and announced to the wedding attendees that Yaw Kwarteng was stealing the cake wedding.



"Yaw Kwarteng is stealing the cake oo!!!", Francis announced whilst singing, captured in the video.

The gospel MC felt quite alarmed when caught, but the video turned out to be a hilarious one.



Watch the video below





