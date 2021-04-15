How Ghana has become the best destination for Nigerian artistes to shoot music videos

Nigerian artiste, WizKid

Ghana has not only become the safest haven for some of Nigeria’s top artistes; the country has also become the most sort after destination for shooting music videos.

Since the novel coronavirus pandemic took over, most Nigerian arts have spent most of their time living in the West African country.



Quite recently, Burna Boy and Davido had an altercation in one of the pubs in the city whiles Wizkid was partying with his R2Bees brothers.



At first, it was Burna Boy who released a single after winning the Grammys then followed by Starboy Wizkid.



The latest to join the trend is Mr. Eazi who often spends most of his time in Ghana.



Let's take you through the music videos!

Onyeka by Burna Boy



The video was shot at James Town, one of the oldest settlements in Greater Accra.



The area was named by the British who built forts, prisons, and a lighthouse in the area during the slave trade.



The video which has garnered about 6 million views on Youtube also showcases some of Ghana’s archaic commercial buses.





Essence by WizKid ft. Tems



Just like the opening of Burna Boys ‘Onyeka’ video, WizKid’s latest music video opens a typical old living room.



However, for WizKid’s video, it explores the eastern part of Ghana.



From shooting scenes at a local drinking bar, the video also showcases the most beautiful and serene green vegetation in the country, the Aburi Botanical Gardens.





In the music video which is currently in the top trends, Starboy is also seen driving through the streets of Aburi.



The Don by Mr Eazi



The video for this music opens on the beautiful Cape Coast beach road which is decorated with coconut trees.



The video continues with a scene of the William Fort, the Cape Coast Chapel Square, and a wide-angle view of the Cape Coast town which is known for its story buildings.





Ghana’s famous Masquerade group, Ankos are also featured in the video. The artiste also takes an opportunity to showcase his pineapple farm.



‘The Don’ video more than any of the artistes promotes the West African Country capturing scenes from the Elmina Castle Bridge and the Tsenku waterfalls. The falls located near Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region is one of the least known falls in Ghana which broods large tilapia fishes.



Prior to these, Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé had all shot music videos in Ghana.