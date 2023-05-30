How Ghana's PJ Kev landed in the private jet industry, worked with top celebrities

Ghanaian private jet broker and entrepreneur, Kelvin Mensah, who is famously known as PJ Kev has earned the title of one of the youngest African American Private Jet Bookers in the World. This, he shares, is from years of consistency and dedication to his work.

The success story of this determined young man to takes time to enjoy the finest things in life has inspired many. Born to Ghana parents in the Bronx, New York, Kelvin, loves his roots. He has shared why it is important to give back to society.



"I think it is so important to give back...for me giving back shows a sense of gratitude and blessing you receive...God has blessed you and given you enough that you can give back...the biggest blessings come when you bless others.



PJ Kev shared his success story from zero to hero on “The Wonders Of” with creative director and photographer, Danny Wonders.



Young Kelvin after graduating from college at 20 went into luxury real estate, there his path crossed with a man who worked in a private jet company.



"He wanted me to work for him and I told him that I had to experience in the industry, I don't know anything in the industry. He loved my enthusiasm, energy...it made me learn about plans and aircraft," he said.

This new path later opened the door to work with some of the world's greatest celebrities including DJ Khaled, Drake, Meek Mill, and Diddy. All this he revealed came with a lot of hard work.



"When I moved to Los Angeles, my first client was French Montana. I just went from zero to a hundred."



Kelvin also highlighted how he broke the ceiling to make a name in a white-dominated industry.



"I owe a private jet company and doing a lot of business here in California and all over the world...when you are young, you don't see a lot of African Americans in this industry, Africa, Ghana...you don't find a lot of minorities in this industry, you have to find a way to break this barrier. I did that and I am making it, " he continued by sharing how important it is to believe in one's dream even when many raise doubts.



"I want to inspire others that look like me, speak like me that it's possible...anything you put your mind to it if you can dream it, you can do it," he charged.

PJ loves travelling, his motherland is one of his favourite countries. He describes the place as one of the safest spots in the world adding that people in Ghana love to work.



"People think that it is only poverty but Ghana is actually a safe country. The perception is that Africa is a jungle, and we live in trees but it is nothing like that...the hustle started from here," he hammered.



