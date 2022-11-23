0
How Ghanaian celebrities are gearing up for the Black Stars-Portugal game

Celebs5.png Some Ghanaian celebrities who have reacted to Black Stars' upcoming game with Portugal

Wed, 23 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians have stepped up their preparations for the Black Stars game against Portugal in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

This will be the team’s maiden match in a group that also includes tough teams in Uruguay and South Korea.

In reaction to this, scores of individuals, particularly celebrities on social media, have taken to their walls to either predict scores, share encouraging words and prayers in anticipation of the game.

Some have also shared pictures of themselves repping Black Stars paraphernalia and Ghana flags on their social media platforms.

Meanwhile, some individuals are uncertain about the outcome of the game as they believe that it will be somewhat difficult for the Stars to get a positive result against the Portuguese led by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Others, however, are hopeful of a resounding victory for Ghana.

Read the posts below:

