How Ghanaian celebrities are reacting to the death of J.J Rawlings

Jerry Rawlings121w1w Former President Jerry John Rawlings

Thu, 12 Nov 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Celebrities across the country have reacted to the death of the late former president Jerry John Rawlings which occurred today on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Registering their grief and sadness about the former statesman’s death, celebrities including Kofi Kinaata, John Dumelo, Juliet Ibrahim, Opanka, Donae’O, Edem, and many others took to Twitter to express shock about the incident.

“2020 What a year my condolences to the entire family. Rest In Peace Excellency Jerry Rawlings,” Juliet Ibrahim said

“Rest In Peace Founder,” John Dumelo said

“Wow tomorrow is never promised ampa. RIP Papa J J Rawlings,” Dade Opanka wrote.

"RIP Former President Jerry John Rawlings," Kofi Kinaata wrote

View this post on Instagram

YOU WERE MY FAVORITE. REST WELL SIR ???????? ????????????????????????

A post shared by Salma Mumin (@salmamumin) on

View this post on Instagram

Rest Well Black Star ?? ???????? ???? ????!!

A post shared by BLACK STAR ?? (@kelvynboymusic_) on



View this post on Instagram

You’ve served God & country as a firm charismatic leader. R.I.P former president J. J. RAWLINGS ????????????????

A post shared by The Giovani Caleb (@giovani.caleb) on



View this post on Instagram

Love u Papa Rest well What a yr!!!!!!

A post shared by Amanda.Jissih (@amandajissih) on



View this post on Instagram

Good night sir

A post shared by ????Queen Afia Schwarzenegger???? (@queenafiaschwarzenegger) on



View this post on Instagram

This is Sad ????!!! PAPA J!!

A post shared by Tracey Boakye (@tracey_boakye) on



View this post on Instagram

???? ????

A post shared by Son Of The Light ???? (@blakkcedi) on





View this post on Instagram

Soo Heartbroken!! Thanks for all you’ve done for me ..Forever miss you ???????????? Rest Well ..

A post shared by Mrs. Precious Frimpong (@fellamakafui) on



