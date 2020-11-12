How Ghanaian celebrities are reacting to the death of J.J Rawlings

Former President Jerry John Rawlings

Celebrities across the country have reacted to the death of the late former president Jerry John Rawlings which occurred today on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Registering their grief and sadness about the former statesman’s death, celebrities including Kofi Kinaata, John Dumelo, Juliet Ibrahim, Opanka, Donae’O, Edem, and many others took to Twitter to express shock about the incident.



“2020 What a year my condolences to the entire family. Rest In Peace Excellency Jerry Rawlings,” Juliet Ibrahim said



“Rest In Peace Founder,” John Dumelo said



“Wow tomorrow is never promised ampa. RIP Papa J J Rawlings,” Dade Opanka wrote.



"RIP Former President Jerry John Rawlings," Kofi Kinaata wrote



Read the full reactions of the celebrities below:





#sadDay 2020 What a year ???? my condolences to the entire family. Rest In Peace Excellency Jerry Rawlings ???????? pic.twitter.com/TCQwCjVEMe — Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) November 12, 2020

REST IN PEACE FT LIEUTENANT JERRY JOHN RAWLINGS ???????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/TrQqMq1MWR — Palago Mufasa (Young OG) (@archipalagodb) November 12, 2020

Rest In Peace Founder ???????? #JJ — MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) November 12, 2020

Wow tomorrow is never promised ampa ???????



RIP Papa J J Rawlings pic.twitter.com/mLRMelFKXY — OPANKA ???????? (@OpankaGH) November 12, 2020

RIP to our Former President Jerry John Rowlings. ???????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/NNZKogvXct — Donae'O (@donaeo) November 12, 2020

Damn! RIP Highest of all ????????????Ghana will forever be indebted to you. ?????????? 21 Gun Salute !!! pic.twitter.com/UWgOt37peX — Killbeatz. (@killbeatz) November 12, 2020

REST WELL PAPA J.???????????? pic.twitter.com/XpDfWJ1UIN — RAP GODDESS (@eno_barony) November 12, 2020

#RIP JJ .... Ghana will forever remember you Great man. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/2Btx1Nh4OU — SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) November 12, 2020

No words pic.twitter.com/w922dSsxKA — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) November 12, 2020

Oh! JJ is gone??? — King of Accra (@kingofaccra) November 12, 2020