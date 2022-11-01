How Ghanaian celebrities have reacted to reports of the death of Davido’s son

Davido with his baby mama, Chioma Rowland

Reports state that Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Davido, and his girlfriend, Chioma Rowlands, have lost their son.

Although social media, particularly Twitter, has been buzzing with the news of the passing of the 3-year-old boy, the couple are yet to confirm the reports.



However, condolences have been pouring in from scores of fans, sympathizers, colleagues, and friends worldwide.



Some Ghanaian celebrities have also reacted to the news and have sent out their condolences to that effect.



The unconfirmed reports



There have been different versions of the alleged passing away of Davido’s son.

Shortly after the news went viral, Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, who happens to be a close friend of the 30 BG boss, took to her Instagram to share a post of a broken heart emoji accompanied with the caption; “But Why.”



Although the post has since been deleted, it appears to have given a lot of people the confirmation they sought, owing to the fact that she is among Davido’s close circle of friends.



Per the narration of other blogs including Gist lover and Linda Ikeji, Ifeanyi reportedly died in a swimming pool and was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital despite the fact that he was rescued conscious.















My heart aches for Chioma. A mother losing her child. Her first born. ???? — #ModernDayMom (@Vanessa_Gyan) November 1, 2022

Say a prayer for David???? — SYDNEY ???? (@sydney_talker) November 1, 2022

God protect us all ???????? — ✊???? yemialade (@yemialadee) November 1, 2022





EB/BB