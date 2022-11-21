1
Menu
Entertainment

How Ghanaian celebrities reacted to the 2022 World Cup opening in Qatar

Celebrities New.png Some Ghanaian celebrities have shared their views on the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Mon, 21 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Obviously struck by the colourful, beautiful and magnificent scenes that characterized the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening in Qatar, some Ghanaian celebrities took to social media to express their thoughts.

The official opening celebration held at the Al Bayt Stadium dazzled viewers with captivating visuals, rich cultural displays as well as many moments of class, royalty and wealth.

The crowd also witnessed breathtaking performances from the likes of American actor, Morgan Freeman; South Korean pop singer, Jung Kook, among others.

These and more triggered reactions from scores of individuals on social media, including some celebrities.

Basking in the ‘Qatar glory’, these celebrities took to social media to share their views on the colourful ceremony which topped Twitter trends.

Twitter was also buzzing with the outcome of the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador, which resulted in a 2-0 defeat against the host nation.

Read the posts below:







View this post on Instagram

A post shared by H.E PRINCE DAVID OSEI (@princedavidosei)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by H.E PRINCE DAVID OSEI (@princedavidosei)





EB/AE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar
Related Articles: