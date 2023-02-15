0
How Ghanaian 'preacher' Nana Agradaa celebrated Val's Day in red bra

Wed, 15 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 2023 Valentine's Day witnessed repented fetish priestess Nana Agradaa, publishing a video that captured her in a red bra in the comfort of her living room.

Nana Agradaa who now goes by the name Evangelist Mama Pat outlined the plans she had for her husband in honour of the day adding that it is a time to show love and get your groove on.

"It is a lover's day, today is all about me and my lover...you see, I have my red bra on," she stated.

The founder of the Heavenway Champion International Ministries after confessing her love to her partner also went ahead to twerk in the viral video.

In a separate post, Eric Oduro Koranteng, the husband of Nana Agradaa was enjoying a live band performance with his wife as part of their special Val's Day celebration.

