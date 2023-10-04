9
Entertainment

How Ghanaians are reacting to Black Sherif’s BET Hip Hop Awards win

Wed, 4 Oct 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There is joy and pride as Ghanaians on social media are celebrating Black Sherif following his historic BET Hip Hop Awards win.

Blacko, as the musician is affectionately called, was on October 3, 2023, announced the winner of the Best International Flow category award at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards, held at Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta, GA.

Subsequently, he becomes the second Ghanaian artist to secure victory in this category, following Sarkodie's win in 2019, during the category's inaugural year.

Black Sherif, who has experienced an astonishing ascent in his career within the past two years, emerged victorious over other notable global artists, including AKA (South Africa), Central Cee (UK), Gazo (France), J Hus (UK), K.O (South Africa), Major RD (Brazil), Ninho (France), Sampa The Great (Zambia), and Tasha & Tracie (Brazil).

According to Twitter users, his triumph is seen as a breath of fresh air, especially considering his previous nomination in the Best International Flow Category at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, where he faced defeat against Benjamin EPPS.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
