How Ghanaians are reacting to Black Sherif’s BET Hip Hop Awards win

Black Sherif

There is joy and pride as Ghanaians on social media are celebrating Black Sherif following his historic BET Hip Hop Awards win.

Blacko, as the musician is affectionately called, was on October 3, 2023, announced the winner of the Best International Flow category award at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards, held at Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta, GA.



Subsequently, he becomes the second Ghanaian artist to secure victory in this category, following Sarkodie's win in 2019, during the category's inaugural year.



Black Sherif, who has experienced an astonishing ascent in his career within the past two years, emerged victorious over other notable global artists, including AKA (South Africa), Central Cee (UK), Gazo (France), J Hus (UK), K.O (South Africa), Major RD (Brazil), Ninho (France), Sampa The Great (Zambia), and Tasha & Tracie (Brazil).



According to Twitter users, his triumph is seen as a breath of fresh air, especially considering his previous nomination in the Best International Flow Category at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, where he faced defeat against Benjamin EPPS.



Here are a few reactions sighted by GhanaWeb.

BLACKO is the Biggest Artiste in ???????? Ghana pic.twitter.com/5qeNqe8svU — Miss ADEL (@a_derll) October 4, 2023

Chale let’s say congrats to blacko he is a cobra ???????????????????????????? — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) October 4, 2023

Blacko won the Best International flow award ???????? ????????#HipHopAwards



pic.twitter.com/h4kYYwZRdZ — Orlando ???? (@starboyorlando_) October 4, 2023

Black Sherif won the Best International Flow at the #hiphopawards , Congrats YAYA. it will be shown live on 10th October ✨ pic.twitter.com/Wk29e9K36l — BLACKO CHARTS???? (@BlackoCharts) October 4, 2023

Black Sherif staring at an artiste from Africa better than him. ????



Best International Flow at the BET Hip Hop Awards. Congrats, the future is BLACKO. ???? pic.twitter.com/UdijPJxQRx — Maame Ama Adoma (@MaameAmaAdoma) October 4, 2023

Black sherif has won the BET Hiphop International Flow Award ????????❤️ #HipHopAwards



Always putting Ghana on the map. Congratulations Blacko ???? pic.twitter.com/BhHs59wrm4 — Concra Gh (@GhConcra) October 4, 2023

Blacko don win for Ghana ????????.



2nd Ghanaian to win the Best International Flow at the #BET #HipHopAwards



Congratulations ???????? pic.twitter.com/Oj9ah1XePW — Point Of Correction ???? (@SIRRock11) October 4, 2023

CONGRATULATIONS KK RASTA.

This guy has proven so much. He’s just that guy. Keep going BLACKO! ????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/kMJibjR8ui — Kay.Boateng❤️???????? #DEYA???? (@Scripp_T) October 4, 2023

Congratulations @blacksherif_ Blacko for winning the Best International Flow at the Bet Hip Hop Awards 2023????????



Making him the Second Ghanaian to win ???????????????? Sarkodie is the first Ghanaian to win the award in 2019 pic.twitter.com/fayTZwMDv4 — Celebrityblogger???????? (@Celebrity_blogg) October 4, 2023

Feels like a dream bro make somebody wake me up???? Blacko won the Best International Flow At The #BET Awards 2023???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/TjYwS7lRNK — SAD TRAVELLER???? (@iamWaygez) October 4, 2023

Proud of you Black Sherif. ????

Call him KK Rasta. Call him Blacko #HipHopAwards pic.twitter.com/1xpWxO4wUL — Bridget ????❤️ (@bricafoli1) October 4, 2023

Blacko wins BET HipHop international flow award ! I said it ! This is the man taking us to the Grammy land ! — Big Paradise! (@Quophieparadise) October 4, 2023





