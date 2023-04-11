0
How God directed Maame Yeboah Asiedu to move from Despite Media

Maame Yeboah Asiedu 5jhtrg.png Media personality, Maame Yeboah Asiedu

Media personality, Maame Yeboah Asiedu, who doubles as a preacher has said that she is quick to heed the voice of the Lord anytime He directs her to make a big move.

The former employee of Despite Media has disclosed that it was in one of these instances that God instructed her to quit her job and move to Multimedia Group.

"I am somebody who listens to the voice of the Lord. Have you ever wondered why I left Peace FM and UTV for Adom TV? It was based on directions. Yes, I had a few hitches here and there but it was something I had to pray over and when I did, it was clear that I should move.

"Truly, it was at Multimedia that I was able to establish my gospel ministry, I had the urge and the opportunity to do it at the new place...I had nothing, it has been God since day one," Maame Yeboah disclosed in an interview with Zionfelix in April 2023.

On her account, the media transfer proved beneficial by paving the way to grow her gospel ministry as a preacher, a decision she hasn't regretted.

"I enrolled at the law school but I couldn't complete it because the Lord instructed me to stop...he knew that wasn't my path, I was just winding," she added.

